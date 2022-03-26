Need to study groundwater as new water source: N.Sembilan MB

SEREMBAN: The government needs to study the potential of groundwater as a new source of supply for the country to reduce dependence on the use of surface water, said Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

He said the country had ample reserves of groundwater which could be utilised in tackling the problem of clean water supply, especially during droughts, floods or unexpected river pollution.

According to him, there had been many threats to surface water resources, including the risk of global climate change and rapid development that could jeopardise water supply for various sectors.

“Therefore, groundwater resources can be developed as an alternative. For example, the floods that hit the state last December had affected clean water supply in Kampung Puom, Jelebu.

“The underground water wells available at the Kampung Puom Parish Mosque were then utilised to supply water to locals,“ he said when addressing the 2022 World Water Day Negeri Sembilan-level celebration here today.

Prime Minister Datu Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today that groundwater consumption in Malaysia is less than three per cent despite having a groundwater resource capacity of 5,000 billion cubic metres with a regeneration capacity of 64 billion cubic metres a year.

Aminuddin said until December last year, there were 461 wells recorded in Negeri Sembilan.

“Of that number, only 164 wells are still actively in use, for domestic, agricultural and industrial purposes,“ he said. - Bernama