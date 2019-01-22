Needs of Indian community better served under PH govt: Waytha

SUNGAI PETANI: There is more attention paid to the Indian community, who will be able to enjoy the facilities under the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government as announced in Budget 2019, says Senator P. Waytha Moorthy.

The Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (National Solidarity and Social Welfare) said he would make sure the RM100 million allocated for the Indian community under the budget would benefit them and also help raise their standard of living.

“It’s different from before where the Indian community did not enjoy such facilities despite the setting up of an Indian community affairs unit,” he told reporters after visiting the Sri Subramaniya Swami Devasthanam temple here in conjunction with the Thaipusam celebration today.

He said he was happy to see people from different races as well as tourists attending the celebration.

“This is a good way to strengthen racial relations and show that we practice a democratic system where there is religious freedom,” he said.