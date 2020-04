KUALA LUMPUR: People with disabilities (OKU) are among the needy groups that will benefit from the RM250 billion Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package announced by the government recently.

Under the package, an allocation of RM25 million has been set aside to help vulnerable groups such as OKU, senior citizens and children in welfare homes, homeless people and orang asal communities who will receive assistance in the form of food supply, healthcare products and shelter.

Malaysian Foundation for the Blind chief executive officer Silatul Rahim Dahman said the OKU communities were also entitled to cash payments under the package’s Bantuan Prihatin Nasional and Bantuan Sara Hidup initiatives.

Those staying in People’s Housing Project (PPR) and public housing schemes will be exempted from paying rent for six months beginning April 1. They will also enjoy discounts on their electricity bill during the same period.

“Many people from the OKU group belong to the B40 category and stay in PPR schemes. They are also adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and Movement Control Order (March 18-April 14).

“The visually-challenged OKU who work as masseurs, sell tissue packets to the public or involve themselves in busking to entertain people are now not able to go out. They have no income now,” he told Bernama.

NOT OKU-FRIENDLY

Silatul Rahim, however, hoped that the government would consider setting up a helpline manned by volunteers to help the OKU to fill up the necessary application forms to seek assistance under the Prihatin package.

“Most of applications for aid have to be done online and those who are visually-challenged don’t have the IT (information technology) skills to do it. They also need to provide a number of other documents to support their applications.

“With all these constraints and bureaucracy, I’m afraid the targeted groups may not be able to reap the benefits,” he added.

Riduan Abd Rahman, 39, who runs a food truck business, is happy with the Prihatin package as it would help to ease the financial burden faced by petty entrepreneurs like him who belong to the B40 group.

“It will give us some relief during these trying times and help us to meet our daily expenses,” he said, referring to the Bantuan Prihatin Nasional, Bantuan Sara Hidup and other initiatives under the Prihatin package.

Riduan, who has three children and started his food truck business seven years ago, said his income has been badly hit as he now only handles food delivery between 5pm and 8pm, to comply with the MCO directives.

His youngest child, who is two years old, has spina bifida – a congenital defect of the spine – and doctors have recommended that the little boy undergo a surgery.

“In order to save money for the operation, I’ve to work hard. I hope this crisis will be over soon,” he added.

PURCHASING POWER

Universiti Utara Malaysia Centre for Economic, Financial and Banking Studies senior lecturer Muhammad Ridhuan Bos Abdullah said the Prihatin initiatives would help to boost the purchasing power of the people, which in turn would stimulate the domestic economy.

Describing the Prihatin package as comprehensive as it also included benefits for the M40 group, he said the initiatives would help to improve the people’s economy which has been adversely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and MCO.

“Their purchasing power has been affected and this will have negative effects on retailers, small- and medium-sized industries, investments, tourism, aviation and other sectors.

“To ensure that the domestic economy continues to grow, albeit at a slower rate, it’s important to ensure that people continue to have purchasing power,” he said.

Considering that the B40 and M40’s spending patterns lean towards basic necessities and locally-produced products, Muhammad Ridhuan said this will help to boost the wholesale and retail industries, as well as support the Buy Malaysian Goods campaign.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package to mitigate the effects of Covid-19 and MCO on March 27.

Nearly RM128 billion will be used for initiatives to protect the people’s welfare; RM100 billion to support businesses, particularly the small- and medium-sized enterprises; and RM2 billion to strengthen the nation’s economy. – Bernama