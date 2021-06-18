Neelofa, husband’s case postponed to July 15

SEREMBAN: The case of celebrity couple Noor Neelofa Mohd Noor and her husband Muhammad Haris Mohd Ismail, who have been charged with violating standard operating procedures (SOPs) of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) has been postponed to July 15.

Their lawyer M. Haresh said that case management was supposed to resume next Wednesday (June 23) at the Magistrate’s Court here but was rescheduled due to an extension of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

“The Seremban Magistrate’s Court has fixed July 15 as the next case management date,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

On May 20, the couple pleaded not guilty to charges of violating Regulation 19 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within Infected Local Area) (Conditional Movement Control) (No.4) (Amendment) (No.12) Regulations 2021, at a carpet shop in Nilai near here on May 2.

They face a fine not exceeding RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to six months, or both if found guilty.

Muhammad Haris, 26, was charged with two counts of failing to comply with CMCO SOPs, which was for failing to wear a face mask and also not scanning with the MySejahtera application or writing his name in the registration book to check-in at Kedai Naeem Carpet Sdn Bhd, Nilai 3 Industrial Area, Nilai, at 4 pm on May 2.

As for Noor Neelofa, 32, she was charged with failing to scan the MySejahtera application or writing her name in the registration book to check-in at the same place and time. – Bernama