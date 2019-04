SEREMBAN: The state government is prepared to consider setting up an aid scheme to assist single fathers via the Social Welfare Department, if there is a need, said Negri Sembilan Women”s Affairs, Family and Welfare Committee chairman Nicole Tan Lee Koon.

She said so far, the committee has not received any applications on the matter.

“Actually, there is no assistance for single fathers, however we will consider it if there is a need ... so far we have not received any applications.

“If there are applications, we are prepared to assist. But what we have now under the National Population and Family Development Board is Papacare and this maybe the starting point,” she told the Negri Sembilan State Legislative Assembly sitting here today.

She was replying to a supplementary question by Yap Yew Weng (DAP-Mambau) who wanted to know the status of a Single Father Scheme. — Bernama