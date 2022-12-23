Negeri Sembilan aims to achieve 40% recycle rate ahead of 2025

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan government aims to achieve a recycle rate of 40 per cent by at next year, ahead of 2025, the target set by the government as part of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP).

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun (pix) said it was achievable as the state’s current recycle rate was at 33.17 per cent, and with the existence of programmes planned by the Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing Corporation (SWCorp), including the KITARecycle Hub.

“The remaining seven per cent is our challenge. We do see change among our local communities, but it’s a bit slow.

“Therefore, we hope more locals will recycle for a better lifestyle and environment, and it can begin at home, aimed at old clothes and plastic materials,” he told reporters after officiating the first SWM KITARecycle Hub in the state today.

He said such practices would not only reduce the amount of waste at landfills but would make recycling an economic cycle capable of generating income.

On the KITARecycle Hub, Aminuddin said it would offer various services to residents, especially in Seremban, who wished to recycle their items through the KITARecycle drive-through centre and provide accurate information about sustainable waste management.

He also urged the public to register as KITARecycle members to boost its current membership of 7,000, which is low compared to the 1.17 million residents in Negeri Sembilan, and to inculcate recycling as part of their lifestyle.

In other developments, he said the state government would provide assistance to flood victims in the East Coast states via state non-governmental organisations that are now headed to the affected areas.

“Currently the flooding has not receded fully, so we will wait and conduct donation drives to help alleviate the burden of flood victims,” he added. - Bernama