Negeri Sembilan announces special holiday on Monday

SEREMBAN: Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun announced Monday (Aug 14) as a special holiday following the success of Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition in winning the state election today.

“Monday is a special holiday for Negeri Sembilan,” he said when speaking on the victory of candidates of the two coalitions here tonight.

Also present were state UMNO liaison chairman Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias and DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke and hundreds of supporters.

PH and BN succeeded in forming the state government after PH won 17 seats and BN 14 seats while Perikatan Nasional (PN) took five seats in the state. -Bernama