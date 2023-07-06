Negeri Sembilan assembly to dissolve on June 30

PETALING JAYA: The Negeri Sembilan assembly is expected to dissolve on June 30 to pave the way for the upcoming state elections.

Harian Metro reported today (June 7) that State Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said matters pertaining the dissolution will be presented to the Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir soon.

“I will inform Tuanku. As a matter of fact, I have discussed this (the dissolution) with Tuanku,” he was quoted as saying by the Malay Daily.

Negeri Sembilan is among the six states to hold the state elections. The others are Selangor, Penang, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu.

Pakatan Harapan (PH) won 20 seats and Barisan Nasional (BN) secured 16 seats in Negeri Sembilan during the 14th general election.