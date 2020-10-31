Negeri Sembilan Education Department closed until Nov 12

PUTRAJAYA: The Negeri Sembilan Education Department premises in Seremban will be closed until Nov 12 due to Covid-19 cases involving some of its officers and personnel.

The Ministry of Education (MoE), in a statement today, said the premises closed included the learning sector and student affairs unit at Sekolah Kebangsaan Rahang in Seremban.

“Also closed are the student talent development unit and the Islamic Education sector at the Co-Curriculum Complex in Seremban. The closure, effective from Friday (Oct 30), also involves the Hassan Basir Camp Co-Curriculum Centre in Batu Kikir, Kuala Pilah,” it said. -Bernama