Negeri Sembilan expected to dissolve State Assembly in May

SEREMBAN: Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said that the State Legislative Assembly is expected to be dissolved in May to pave the way for the state polls.

The PKR vice-president said this was based on the unofficial discussions with the Menteri Besar and Chief Ministers of the six states involved regarding the matter before attending the Conference of Rulers recently.

“Basically, we agreed to dissolve in May... it means the state polls will be in June or July, we do not have much time, only a few more months left. So, we need to continue to prepare to ensure our victory.

“After the polls, there will be various assumptions and views as to whether we are with Barisan Nasional (BN) or not... that we will decide soon. Hopefully, there will be a swift decision so as to draw up the joint strategy with BN...,” he told reporters after the Negeri Sembilan PKR Convention here yesterday.

The six states that will be holding their state polls this year are Selangor, Penang, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu.

Meanwhile, PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli said that as the national election director, he would ensure that the party would be able to defend Negeri Sembilan in the state election.

Rafizi also hoped that the political cooperation with BN could be decided earlier so that the party could prepare for the next election.

“It will be one of the platforms to test the cooperation with UMNO which, I think if successfully negotiated, will be a model to strengthen cooperation at the federal level,” he said.

Asked if there were difficulties in the cooperation between PH and BN, Rafizi said the two state leaders, namely Aminuddin and Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, were individuals who were easy to talk to and loyal to the party. - Bernama