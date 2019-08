NILAI: The Negeri Sembilan government plans to build a science centre to enhance the interest and understanding of the people in the state towards science and technology, as well as to produce a generation of contributors in the related fields.

Mentri Besar Aminuddin Harun said the state government would work with the Ministry of Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change (Mestecc) as well as the Malaysian Nuclear Agency to realise that aspiration.

“I see a lot of benefits can be obtained from this science centre especially among students to inculcate interest in science and technology,” he told a press conference after officiating the state-level Science Week 2019 here today.

Also present were Mestecc deputy secretary-general Dr Mohd Nor Azman Hassan and Malaysian Nuclear Agency deputy director-general (research and technology development) Datuk Dr Zulkifli Mohamed Hashim.

He said at this stage, the state government was looking for a suitable site for the construction of the centre.

He said the Mestecc and the Malaysian Nuclear Agency have agreed to help the state government to develop the state’s science centre.

“It may not be similar to the National Science Centre in Kuala Lumpur, but we are confident that if there is such centre in Negeri Sembilan, it will attract more science and technology enthusiasts in the state,” he said.

Meanwhile, the state government was also planning to hold a massive campaign to implement solid waste separation at source as most of the people in the state had taken the easy way out in removing waste generated in their homes.

“Usually, all kinds of waste are put into plastic bags and they are placed outside before being collected by the garbage truck. Through this campaign we want to instill a culture of isolating their solid waste by categories such as paper, plastic, glass, cans and others.

“This step can be practiced in efforts to control the environmental pollution caused by solid waste by separating them before dumping it into the bin. This way, we hope to train the people in the state to appreciate the environment,” he said.

“The state government will work with the Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing Corporation (SWCorp), SWM Environment Sdn Bhd, Department of Environment, Department of Irrigation and Drainage as well as local authorities, to ensure the success of the campaign,” he said. — Bernama