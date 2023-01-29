Negeri Sembilan JPJ records 2,337 offences throughout Op TBC

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan Road Transport Department (JPJ) has recorded 2,337 offences involving 1,189 vehicles during the road safety operation in conjunction with the Chinese New Year festive period (Op TBC) beginning Jan 18.

Its director Hanif Yusabra Yusuf said JPJ inspected 13,041 vehicles and among the offences recorded were not having a driver’s licence, not having a vehicle’s licence, running the red light and overtaking across the double line.

“Throughout the period, the state JPJ also implemented seven enforcement strategies including conducting checks on buses at depots and terminals, patrolling the highways and major roads as well as motorcycle enforcement,“ he said in a statement here today.

He said a total of 5,181 motorcycles were screened, 579 were imposed action and 96 were confiscated under Section 64 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Hanif Yusabra said the operation was aimed at ensuring that motorcyclists comply with the road rules as well as reducing accidents, especially on the motorcycle routes in Seremban and Nilai.

He said the focus of the enforcement was on offences involving driver’s licence, motor vehicle licence and technical violations.

According to him, JPJ views offences involving motorcyclists seriously and in addition to enforcement, the state JPJ is implementing a road safety advocacy initiative to raise awareness among road users. - Bernama