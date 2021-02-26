Negeri Sembilan man turns used tyres into amazing sculptures

SEREMBAN, Feb 26: A facilitator is turning used tyres into incredible works of art.

Zazali Iberahim, 58 (pix), is transforming old tyres into sculptures which had been his source of income since a year ago.

Pak cik Dinosaur, as he is affectionately known, said he got the supply of motorcycle or car tyres for free from tyre shops near his home in Senawang near here.

“I had to quit my job when the Movement Control Order (MCO) was implemented on March 18 last year, so, I had to find extra income to support my family. I happened to see a lot of used tyres, it inspired me to produce sculptures.

“So far, I have produced more than 50 sculptures that are mostly bought by the locals, including traders who want to display the sculptures at their premises,“ the father of six told Bernama.

The army retiree said he would take between one day and two weeks to make a sculpture, which he would promote through Facebook and friends.

The sculptures are sold at a price of between RM10 and RM2,000 depending on sizes, said Zazali, adding that he was able to earn up to RM3,000 a month.

He said the largest sculptures he ever produced included dinosaur, eagle and peacock.- Bernama