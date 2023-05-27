Negeri Sembilan MB: Another illegal rare earth mining operation discovered in Jelebu

KUALA PILAH: The Negeri Sembilan government has discovered another suspected illegal rare earth mining operation in the agricultural area in Sungai Muntoh, Titi, Jelebu last Thursday.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said a report on the matter was received at 5 pm and the Land and Mines Office found the location at around 10.30 pm the same day.

“The officer discovered the site at a private lot and found that the activities were still ongoing but no arrests were made then. I was informed that government lots are also involved, but the actual area affected by the activity has yet to be confirmed,” he told reporters after the Negeri Sembilan-level 2023 Anti-Drug Day celebrations at the Kuala Pilah Land and District Office here today.

He added that such activities, that are conducted in rural areas, are difficult for authorities to detect, and that was why the local community played an important role in channeling information to the authorities to curb such illegal activities in the state.

He said rare earth mining activities were seen to be much easier compared to sand mining or quarrying as it was smaller scale and more lucrative.

Media outlets previously reported that the state government had discovered a rare earth mining operation in Kampung Sikai, Seri Menanti in Kuala Pilah on May 16 based on a tip off received by the Kuala Pilah Land and District Office.- Bernama