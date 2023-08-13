Negeri Sembilan MB to be sworn in tomorrow

SEREMBAN: The swearing-in ceremony of the Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar will be held tomorrow at 3pm at Istana Sri Menanti, Kuala Pilah, said state Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

Aminuddin, who is the caretaker Menteri Besar, however, declined to divulge who will be appointed as Menteri Besar.

“Tomorrow we will know who the Menteri Besar is,“ he told reporters at the Menteri Besar’s Official Residence here today.

Aminuddin said he was granted an audience by Negeri Sembilan Yang Dipertuan Besar, Tuanku Muhriz Ibni Almarhum Tuanku Munawir at Istana Hinggap here this morning to inform His Royal Highness of the state election results yesterday.

The results saw the Unity Government made up of PH and Barisan Nasional (BN) succeed in forming the state government after winning 31 seats in the 36-seat State Assembly. PH won 17, BN 14 while Perikatan Nasional secured five seats.

In the meantime, he said the state PH still unanimously proposed him to be the Menteri Besar.

“(Negeri Sembilan) Pakatan Harapan (PH) is still unanimous for me to be Menteri Besar, I think that will not change,“ he said, adding that the final decision would be determined by the coalition’s (PH’s) central leadership. -Bernama