Negeri Sembilan MB wants state JPS to find reason for frequent flash floods

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan Department of Irrigation and Drainage (JPS) must take quick steps as well as find the reason for the frequent flash floods in several parts of the state said Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun (pix).

Aminuddin said the JPS must look at the various needs to overcome the situation like the need to upgrade drainage in such areas to avoid flash floods everytime it rained heavily.

“The reason for frequent floods lately must be looked at comprehensively to find out whether flooding is caused by poor drainage that need to be upgraded. Such problems must be given due consideration,” he told reporters after chairing the state exco meeting at Wisma Negeri, here today.

Aminuddin said he was happy with the role played by all agencies in preparing to face floods.

The Menteri Besar added that as part of preparations to face the floods, the Fire and Rescue Department would receive three boats since such assets can be used to assist flood victims in events of floods.

“Yesterday we tested three boats that would be handed to the Fire and Rescue Department soon and I was told these boats will be suitable for such situations... however, we hope and pray that there will be no major floods in the state or country,“ he said.

Aminuddin said the frequent landslides was also a cause for concern that must be looked at seriously because it can endanger residences as well as damage roads, forcing roads to be closed or damaged.

He said immediate action has been taken by the relevant authorities like the Public Works Department (JKR), Seremban City Council (MBS), local government (PBT) and Malaysian Road Records Information System (MARRIS) to identify and appoint contractors to repair damaged roads.

“The overall cost for repairs is being assessed, especially damages along Jalan Bukit Berlian 5, Taman Bukit Berlian, Lobak which involves almost RM3 million. Recently a number of landslides occured in several parts of the state and the most recent one was at Taman Saujana, Jempol,“ he said.

Yesterday, the Seremban Datuk Bandar Datuk Masri Razali visited several areas affected by landslides, like Jalan Duyung 7, Taman Duyung where slope protection is needed and at No.666 Jalan S2 H20, Park Avenue where the MBS has mobilised a task force to clear debris as well as repair the damaged slope.

He also visited a residence at No.231, Jalan TBS 9, Taman Bunga Sejati, Rantau where a landslide was reported. - Bernama