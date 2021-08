SEREMBAN: Negeri Sembilan is on track to be a viably progressive state with commendable economic investment performance every year even though the country is still facing the threat of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The state under the leadership of Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun (pix) has been proactive in implementing various initiatives to promote and attract more local and foreign investors to spearhead the economic growth of the state as well as creating job opportunities through the Invest Negeri Sembilan Year 2021 (Invest NS 2021).

State Investment, Industry, Entrepreneurship, Education and Human Capital Action Committee chairman Datuk Dr Mohamad Rafie Ab Malek said to maintain a sustainable economy, the state government has outlined four key pillars premised on the Industrial Revolution (IR) 4.0 knowledge.

“This also encompassed high-value economic empowerment, strategic resource-based economy and limited resource exploration so as not to affect the needs of future generations,“ he told Bernama recently.

He said the state government had also set an investor-friendly policy with the target of “doubling investment”, which was set to increase the value of current investment from year to year to increase the state’s revenue.

Mohamad Rafie said the Negeri Sembilan Structure Plan 2045 (RSNS 2045) continues to be actively implemented to achieve a modern and developed urban standard city in line with the Rural Roadmap, which is the transformation of rural areas through economic prosperity and social well-being.

He said the state government is optimistic about achieving a targeted investment of RM5 billion this year, despite facing constraints due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Negeri Sembilan has been able to attract RM7.93 billion investment last year, 14 per cent increase from RM6.96 billion achieved in the previous year, despite a slowdown in the nation’s economic growth performance following the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

Mohamad Rafie said Negeri Sembilan received the largest foreign investment of RM3.83 billion recorded last year with the highest investment from the Netherlands of RM1.74 billion, with 2,599 new jobs offered.

He said this involved projects for the development of the Dutch Lady factory in Bandar Enstek while the state’s best domestic investment received ever recorded at RM2.59 billion was for selected manufacturing and the services sectors.

“This achievement is a positive development and is a testament that Negeri Sembilan continues to be the investment destination of choice for domestic and foreign investors despite the uncertain economic climate,” he said.

Mohamad Rafie said investment in the manufacturing sector is the highest at RM6.18 billion compared to the previous year, with record investment receipts and 5,773 job offers compared to 3,300 previously.

Following the commendable investment performance, he said, the state government has also offered several special incentives to investors through the Invest NS 2021 programmes such as joint promotions with the state government through departments or agencies to help promote products to be marketed by the relevant private parties.

In addition, comprehensive facilitation or end-to-end handholding, that is coordination at the government level is required to assist the private sector in developing the area as well as speeding up the development implementation process.

“This effort can reduce bureaucracy and the involvement of middlemen as well as giving confidence to investors. The special green lane approval process can speed up and encourage development,” he said.

Mohamad Rafie said the special One-Stop Centre (OSC) approval process played a role as a facilitator to ensure the approval process at the technical agency level was implemented quickly and orderly as well as to approve the discount rate for land premium as an incentive to development in Negeri Sembilan.

Meanwhile, for investment performance for the first quarter of this year, Mohamed Rafie said the state recorded investment receipts of RM1.63 billion encompassing major manufacturing sectors, real estate, finance, distribution trade services, utilities, telecommunications, transport services and others.

The tourism-oriented sectors were among the sectors affected by the travel restrictions and the closure of national borders.

To minimise the negative impact on the state’s economy in the tourism sector, Mohamad Rafie said the state government through the Negeri Sembilan Tourism Board with the cooperation of various departments, agencies and local authorities undertook measures to focus on attracting domestic tourists to beach tourism, eco-tourism as well as cultural and heritage tourism and various other campaigns through social media.

He said the state government had also intensified the ‘Jom Teghojah Nismilan’ promotional campaign which was introduced last year and held a campaign through official social media such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to strengthen digital promotion.

Meanwhile, the state’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) recorded a contraction of 3.6 per cent last year compared to a growth of 5.1 per cent in the previous year, however the performance was better than the growth at the national level which recorded 5.6 per cent contraction.

He said the growth recorded by the state was the sixth highest in the country.

Services and manufacturing sectors dominated the economy in the state comprising 87.5 per cent, the agriculture sector contributed 7.2 per cent, the construction sector (3.0 per cent) and mining and quarrying (0.5 per cent).

