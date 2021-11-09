Negeri Sembilan police dispose of drugs, equipment worth RM23.5 mln

SEREMBAN: Negeri Sembilan police disposed of drugs and drug processing equipment seized in 2010 to this year worth more than RM23.5 million involving 1,469 investigation papers that have been completed.

Negeri Sembilan contingent Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (JSJN) chief Supt Mohd Faisal Mohd Noor said the items were confiscated in raids in the state from completed cases in court and were still kept in the narcotics division store.

The disposal of case items this time involved eight types of drugs, namely 308,00 gms of erimin 5, ketum leaves (26,000 gm), cannabis (11,200 gm), syabu (7,200 gm), heroin (5,200 gm), ecstasy pills (247 gm), ketamine (215 gm) and ketum water (50,000 mL) as well as nine items of drug processing equipment,” he said.

He said this at a press conference at the Negeri Sembilan JSJN Case Goods Disposal Council at the Negeri Sembilan police contingent headquarters here today.

Meanwhile, he said the number of arrests involving dangerous drug offences showed a decrease to 4,334 from January to October as compared to 5,742 arrests for the same period last year.

Mohd Faisal said it involved 2,302 drug addicts, drug dealers (1,298) and drug possession (734) with a value of seizures amounting to more than RM2.6 million and confiscated trafficker assets worth more than RM5.5 million.

However, he said drug trafficking and abuse in the state were still under control apart from the main focus given to Felda areas as 30 per cent of arrests were made there.

“Those who can be rehabilitated will be handed over to the National Anti -Drug Agency as well as cooperation from the village head to give out job opportunities. No location in the state was used as a major base and the majority get supplies from nearby states,” he said.

Meanwhile, he also sought the cooperation of the public for information to curtail drug abuse in the state besides calling on the community to be more alert to the prevailing situation. — Bernama