Negeri Sembilan’s population almost at 1.2 mln: DOSM

SEREMBAN: Negeri Sembilan records a population of 1.19 million in 2020 based on the 2020 Malaysian Census conducted by the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) compared with 986,204 recorded in 2010, said the chief statistician of Malaysia Dato’ Sri Dr. Mohd Uzir Mahidin (pix).

Mohd Uzir said from the total, the district of Seremban has the highest population of 692,000 followed by Port Dickson (129,000) and Jempol (127,000) while Jelebu and Rembau have the lowest population of 46,000 and 47,000 respectively.

“Negeri Sembilan has received the overflow of the country’s prosperity from Kuala Lumpur with housing needs moving out of the federal capital’s vicinity as many opted to work in Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya while residing in Senawang or Nilai here.

“Apart from that the improving connectivity, as well as the flexibility of working from home, are among the factors for the people choosing not to live near their workplace,” he told reporters.

He said this regarding the publication of the State Legislative Assembly Subnational statistics and the Findings of the Malaysian Population and Housing Census 2020: Administrative District, today.

Mohd Uzir said apart from that, the people here are also not facing basic amenity issues such as water and electricity supply, roads, and so on while the state is in a strategic location heading towards the south.

In this regard, he said information on state Subnational findings provides the latest statistics which are important in a more targeted development planning of a certain constituency compared to the national and state level.

On the details of the 36 state constituencies in the state, Nilai has the largest population with 119,613 people and 32,084 households and 42,340 residences in the area while Senaling has the lowest population (8,024) with 2,350 households as well as 3,099 units of residences.

“The availability of statistics for the smallest constituencies at Parliamentary and state levels can be utilised as an important input by various parties, especially members of Parliament and state assembly in improving the governance of the area and provide more targeted socio-economic needs for the people, “ he said. — Bernama