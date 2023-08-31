Negeri Sembilan state-level National Day celebration draws more than 20,000 spectators

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan state-level 2023 National Day celebration drew a crowd of more than 20,000 to Dataran Majlis Bandaraya Seremban here, as early as 5.30am this morning.

There were children in Jalur Gemilang-themed clothes and military-style uniforms to show their patriotism and also batik-clad spectators cheering on the parade.

The Yang DiPertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Ibni Tuanku Munawir and Tunku Ampuan Besar Tuanku Aishah Rohani Tengku Besar Mahmud arrived at 8.30 am and were welcomed by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

Also present, were the ruling chief, Tunku Besar Tampin, Datuk Shahbandar Sungei Ujong and the state government leadership.

The parade involved 84 contingents with 5,000 participants, which included various government departments and agencies, non-governmental organisations, schools and institutes of higher learning as well as companies from the private sector.

The Guard of Honour was formed by 103 personnel of various ranks from the 24th Royal Malay Regiment led by Major Noor Azlan Husin, 15th Royal Malay Regiment battalion banner officer Lieutenant Muhamad Khaliq Nasrudin and First Warrant Officer Sergeant Major, Ahmad Abu Bakar.

It was accompanied by the combined band of the 14th and 15th battalions of the Royal Malay Regiment led by Drum Major, Sergeant Mohd Saiful Mohd Haniff.

The parade included an artillery asset procession from the Malaysian Armed Forces, Royal Malaysian Police, Fire and Rescue Department and Civil Defence Department as well as poetry readings by artiste Vanida Imran organised by the state Department for Culture and Arts.

Aminuddin told reporters that the unexpectedly large turn-out was proof that people, especially the younger ones, do have a high patriotic spirit, which should be preserved.

“God-willing we can see the impressive spirit of the people attending, some of whom came as early as 5 am with their families...it felt very festive with such a large crowd.

“In the six-year history of my being Menteri Besar, this has been the biggest crowd, which is most probably due to the blessing of the Unity Government... more than double last year’s crowd.

“The spectators just sat anywhere they could, children, the elderly and adults all coming together to celebrate our National Day,” he said.

Meanwhile, housewife Hafiza Ahmad Favil, 40, and her family of five dressed in Jalur Gemilang patterned attire expressed her excitement at witnessing the procession of armed forces assets, which is rarely shown in public.

“We got here at 6 am this morning. We never miss being part of the celebrations every year. Moreover, my husband, who is an soldier at the Rasah Camp, is also taking part in the parade,” she said.-Bernama