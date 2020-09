SHAH ALAM: There is a tendency among women to neglect their personal health, especially when they have young children.

As a result, they do not go for regular health screening that could reveal early signs of an illness before it is too late.

According to Breast Cancer Welfare Association of Malaysia (BCWA) president Ranjit Kaur, this means almost half of women are already at stages three or four cancer when they begin treatment.

She said one in 20 women in Malaysia is diagnosed with breast cancer every year, underscoring the urgency of early detection.

Ranjit was speaking to reporters at the launch of Breast Cancer Awareness Month at the Glenmarie Golf and Country Club (GGCC) yesterday.

“Early detection and medical treatment for breast cancer has many advantages, including being able to save the breast and eventually lives, entailing less drastic treatment and costs while reducing physical, financial, emotional as well as spiritual suffering,” she said.

In conjunction with Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, golfers will be chipping in to help raise funds for BCWA. The campaign comes under the auspices of the GGCC “PinkTober” campaign.

“As part of our corporate social responsibility, we will highlight the importance of awareness of breast cancer among golfers and the local community,” club president Datuk Nizam Azman Mohd Zain told reporters.

“Every ringgit raised by the club in October will be channelled to BCWA and hopefully, it makes a difference to the lives of Malaysian women affected by breast cancer,” Nizam said.

This is the first time the club has launched an initiative in support of a breast cancer awareness campaign.

“We hope this will encourage other major players in the golf industry to follow suit and support associations that are fighting for the same cause as BCWA,” he said.

As part of the campaign, GGCC is offering women golfers a special green fee rate of RM120.

Any man who comes in a pink shirt or pants gets to play on weekdays for only RM185.

Apart from that, GGCC will also have its charity raffle draw where members of the public may purchase tickets at RM10 each and stand a chance to win prizes that include golf merchandise, complimentary golfing vouchers, hotel stays, food and beverage vouchers, wellness vouchers and more, worth over RM25,000.