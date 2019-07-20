Negligence found to be cause of pesticide poisoning

PORT DICKSON: An investigation by the authorities found that negligence was the cause of 24 pupils of Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Linggi falling sick after inhaling pesticide fumes from a nearby chilli farm, on Thursday.

Deputy Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Sim Tze Tzin said the spraying of the pesticide on the day of the incident was not on schedule.

“It (spraying) should have been done late at night or on weekends when there are no students at the school.

“Based on checks conducted by the Agriculture Department it was found that the pesticide was sprayed at a chili plantation located 500m from the school at about 9am when it was windy and the wind carried the fumes to the school,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters at the sidelines of the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Central Leadership Council retreat programme for the 2018/2021 session, here today.

In the incident on Thursday morning, 24 students were referred to the Linggi Health Clinic and Port Dickson Hospital for treatment.

Most of the students suffered symptoms like vomiting, dizziness and diarrhoea.

Commenting further, Sim said the probe also found that the malathion-based pesticide used was not suitable for a chilli farms.

He said it was found the workers who did the spraying were not properly trained to handle pesticides.

“The farm had just started operations and their workers were inexperienced. The farm owner should have sent the workers for training with the Agriculture Department

“This is important so workers, especially foreign nationals, know how to read the labels and the quantity of pesticide to use. Most farm owners do not do this although the department has been offering it (training) since 2006,” he said.

He said the Agriculture Department would monitor the use of pesticides at the farm to keep the law in place to ensure that similar incidents do not recur. - Bernama