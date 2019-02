KAJANG: It must be a day that an absent-minded driver will never forget — he failed to remember to pull the handbrake of his water tanker and ended up damaging eight other vehicles.

The driver had pulled up at a petrol station in Section 15, Bandar Baru Bangi at 9.15pm on Wednesday to fill up. He remembered he needed cash so he got out of the tanker to go to the ATM in the petrol station, but forgot to pull the parking brakes.

Just as the automatic teller finished dispensing his cash, he saw his tanker sliding downhill. He ran after the vehicle as it descended down the slope.

The driver managed to leap into the vehicle but it was too late. By the time he brought it to a halt, it had hit eight cars parked in its path.

Kajang police chief ACP Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof said there were no casualties.

It is learnt that the driver is being investigated for negligence. All the affected vehicles have been taken to the Kajang district police headquarters for further investigations.