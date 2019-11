SEREMBAN: The Department of Social Welfare (JKM) will be directed to issue its monthly aid termination notice to the constituency’s assemblyman starting next year, according to State Women, Family and Welfare Committee chairman Nicole Tan Lee Koon.

She said this would enable the state assembly to investigate before responding to JKM for further action within 21 days.

“I will give the order starting 2020 and JKM will provide the aid termination notice to the assemblyman and constituency coordinator and if there is no response within 21 days, JKM monthly aid to the recipient will be terminated.

“This is the approach taken by the state government so that we can ascertain the genuine recipients,” she told the Negri Sembilan State Legislative Assembly sitting, here today.

She said this in response to a suggestion by Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan (BN-Rantau) who wanted the state government to notify the state assembly before terminating JKM’s monthly aid to a recipient.

Tan explained that in 2018, a total of 4,200 recipients has been terminated of their JKM monthly aid while the termination involved 3,936 recipients this year.

“Among the reasons to end the assistance are death of recipient, having income above poverty line, recipient relocation to another state without informing the Negri Sembilan JKM and the recipient’s children are supporting the family,” she said.

Thus, she said the state and the federal governments through JKM, would continue to help and offer its services to needy residents. - Bernama