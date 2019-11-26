Negri elected reps get warning over smoking ban

SEREMBAN: It looks like smokers among the Negri Sembilan state assemblymen are ignoring the ban on smoking at the Wisma Negeri premises.

And, they have left behind evidence – discarded cigarette butts on the five-foot ways and stairs.

This was pointed out today in the state assembly sitting by S. Veerapan, chairman of the Health, Environment, Cooperatives and Consumerism Committee, when replying to a question from Yap Yew Weng (PH-Mambau) on what action could be taken against the offenders.

Veerapan said the assemblymen should not use their Yang Berhormat position to assume immunity against action.

“Some assemblymen smoke and discard cigarette butts at the stairs, ignoring the many signages on the smoking ban at the premises. This happens during the state assembly sitting. As leaders, we should set a good example for the people.

“Do not use the privilege of your Yang Berhormat position to avoid having action taken against you,” he said.

Veerapan said the authorities can act against the elected representatives who are caught smoking in the prohibited areas.

“The authorities can issue summonses to the assemblymen regardless of their position. Elected representatives must abide by the government directives and set a good example for society,” he said. — Bernama