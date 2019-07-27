Negri govt finding home for siblings who lost mom

SEREMBAN: The Negri Sembilan government is finding a home for the six siblings who lost their mother in a road accident in Rembau in April, said state Women, Family and Welfare Affairs Committee chairman Nicole Tan Lee Koon.

She said the state government was in the midst of discussions with the Rembau District Office on the matter.

“Originally the state government planned to upgrade the house they were living in but it belongs to a relative who did not give permission to do so. We are now looking for a suitable home for the siblings,” she told Bernama.

The siblings - Muhammad Aiman Syazwan Mohd Fouzi, 12, Nor Aina Syazwani, 10, Nor Aina Syazlina, nine, Nor Aina Syazlin, seven, Nor Aina Syazliana, five, and Muhammad Aiman Syazrizal, two, are presently being looked after by their aunt Nor Azila Sahran, 38.

Their father is serving a jail sentence. The plight of the siblings went viral on social media.

Nicole added that the Welfare Department and Baitulmal were also assisting the siblings. — Bernama