Negri govt yet to decide on proposal to turn quarry into Chinese Cemetry, says MB

SEREMBAN: The state government has still not made a decision to allow a private company to develop 141ha of land in the Malaysia Vision Valley 2.0 (MVV 2.0) into a Chinese cemetery, the State Legislative Assembly sitting was told today.

Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun (pix), said the matter was still at the study and discussion stage.

“We agreed to conduct a study as this is quarry land and nobody wants to build in a hilly area.

“If there is really no other development, we will look at the real needs of the area. So we will consider the proposal to develop this land as a Chinese cemetery. It is only being considered, no decision has been made,” he said here today.

Aminuddin who is also Sikamat state assemblyman was replying to a supplementary question from Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan (BN-Rantau) during the oral session of the Third Meeting (Budget) of the Negri Sembilan State Legislative Assembly session today.

In his question, Mohamad asked if the government had given a written consent to a company to develop the land into a Chinese cemetery. — Bernama