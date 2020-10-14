Negri oil spill suspected to be from passing vessel

PORT DICKSON: Clearing of an oil slick that was swept ashore at Pantai Cermin here will commence full-scale today and work is expected to take at least a week to complete.

Sources at the Negri Sembilan Department of Environment (DOE) said the contamination’s origin is yet to be ascertained although it is suspected to be from a passing vessel.

It is learnt that the DOE is expected to carry out an assessment to determine if the oil spill had caused any damage to marine life in the affected area.

The DOE also collected samples of the spill for testing.

The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency reported it had carried out patrols in the area but did not spot any vessel responsible for dumping oil products into the sea.

The strong fumes from the oil slick extending over 2km between Tanjung Tuan and Teluk Kemang drew the attention of passers-by early on Monday before the authorities were alerted.

The fine for polluting the environment will be raised 20 times to RM10 million under an amendment to the Environmental Quality Act 1974, Environment and Water Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said, after visiting the oil spill site yesterday

The amendment is expected to be tabled for debate in the Dewan Rakyat next month. The current maximum fine for the same offence is RM500,000.

“The jail term will also be lengthened under the proposed amendment,” Tuan Ibrahim said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 27 of the Environmental Quality Act.