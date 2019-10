SEREMBAN: The Negri Sembilan government has agreed in principle to enforce a ban on the sale of electronic cigarettes or vape, even though the matter is still being reviewed by the Federal government.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said the state government did not want the vaping culture to spread to schools, considering how easy they were to obtain.

“There are many types (of vaping devices) ... some are even shaped like pencils and erasers. So we hope this issue of vaping is resolved and hopefully the decision by the Ministry of Health will lead towards a better outcome. In principle, I agree (to the ban),” he told reporters after opening the Negri Sembilan-state level town hall session on ‘Maqasid Syariah’ here, which was also attended by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof.

Yesterday, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad was quoted as saying that the enforcement of the ban on the sale of electronic cigarettes or vapes, which used liquids without nicotine, was still under discussion.

Dzulkefly said his ministry, together with the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP), was still conducting in-depth studies and discussions, including formulating a new vape-related act, which was currently under review by the Attorney-General’s Chambers. — Bernama