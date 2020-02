SEREMBAN: Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun had an audience with the Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Almarhum Tuanku Munawir at Istana Hinggap here today.

When approached by reporters later, Aminuddin, who is Negeri Sembilan Pakatan Harapan (PH) and PKR chairman, said his audience with Tuanku Muhriz was to brief the ruler on the latest political situation in the country.

“Tuanku (Muhriz) asked on the current political situation, that was all,” he said.

On the political situation in Negeri Sembilan, Aminuddin said it was stable.

Media members began to gather at the compound of Istana Hinggap as early as 9 am after being informed about Aminuddin’s audience with Tengku Muhriz,

Aminuddin arrived at Istana Hinggap with State Secretary Datuk Dr Razali Ab Malik at 10.27 am.

Negeri Sembilan has 36 state seats, with 20 of them held by PH and 16 by Barisan Nasional (BN). — Bernama