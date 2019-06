SEREMBAN: A total of 1,059 dengue cases recorded in Negri Sembilan as of June 1, said the state Health, Environment, Cooperatives and Consumerism Committee chairman S. Veerapan.

He said five deaths due to dengue fever were also recorded in the same period.

In terms of the total number of dengue cases there was 106% increase compared to 513 cases recorded in the same period last year, he said.

“The cumulative distribution of dengue cases in the state this year is at 859 cases in Seremban, Tampin (59), Port Dickson (49), Jempol (35), Rembau (20), Jelebu (19) and Kuala Pilah (18),“ he said in a statement here today.

Veerapan said as of June 1, 14 localities of the epidemic were still active in this district and one more in Port Dickson.

“In Seremban, it involves the Phase 4 of Taman Desa Cempaka; Taman Nusari Bayu 1; Cempaka Puri Flat; Taman Desa Anggerik (Jalan BBN 9/2); Kolej Lagenda (SP) apartment; Green Beverly Hills; Nilai Spring Height; Taman Desa Kiara; Taman Jasmin Indah; Taman Desa Anggerik; Putra Point Nilai (Jalan BBN1/7); Taman Desa Indah (Jalan Indah 12-20); Putra Point Nilai (Jalan BBN 1/3) and Taman Coral Height.

“Whereas in Port Dickson it only involves Bandar Dataran Segar (Segar Avenue),“ he added.

He said due to high number of cases recorded, preventive and control activities were intensified by conducting search and destroy of aedes breeding grounds.

“In addition, steps such as larviciding (destroying larvae), fogging, health promotional activities and gotong-royong involving community members are also held,“ he said. — Bernama