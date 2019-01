SEREMBAN: The Negri Sembilan government has recorded an increase in revenue in 2018 with a total collection RM421.241 million after the Pakatan Harapan (PH) took over the state administration in May 2018, said Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

He said the state government managed to collect RM421.241 million in revenue, about 2.24% above the initial target of RM412 million.

“While our operating expenditure for 2018 was at RM394.758 million, about 95.80%, among the highest recorded. For this year we will like to achieve 100%.

“Our development expenditure for the same year was at RM96.292 million or 83.18% of total allocation of RM115 million,” he told a media conference here yesterday.

In this regard, he said, the State Financial Officer had asked all state departments and agencies to spend the allocation for this year amounting to RM116.9 million.

He said the RM116.9 million allocation for this year should be spent by all state departments and agencies to ensure that the development could be implemented properly.

In an unrelated development, he said, the delineation issue between Negri Sembilan and Malacca was expected to be resolved up to phase B as there was no problem encountered on the state’s land border with Malacca, except in Kuala Linggi. — Bernama