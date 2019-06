SEREMBAN: Negri Sembilan recorded a total of eight fatal accidents during the “Op Selamat 15”, held in conjunction with Aidilfitri celebration this year, compared to 14 cases reported last year.

State Traffic Investigations and Enforcement Department head Supt Ibrahim Abdul Kadir said between May 29 and yesterday (June 12), number of deaths stood at nine people this year compared to 15 recorded last year.

“During the ‘Op Selamat’ this year, a total of 1,144 road accidents were recorded involving eight fatal accidents with nine deaths, while 17 cases involved serious injuries.

“In terms of total number of accidents, there has been an increase of 61 cases compared to 1,083 accidents recorded last year.

“During the operation, 8,729 summonses were issued, compared to 6,467 summonses last year, an increase of 2,262 summonses or 35 per cent,” he told a media conference here today.

He said the drop in number of fatal accidents was due to the collaboration with the Negri Sembilan government in which several initiatives were implemented at accident-prone locations by installing speed breakers, convex mirrors, reflective road studs, blinkers and road signs to alert road users of the accident-prone areas.

He said “Op Selamat” this year focused on 19 accident-prone locations in the state.

Besides, he said, there was also a drop in the number of fatal accidents involving motorcyclists this year as the authorities had focused on the group since the beginning of Ramadan month as well as the integrated operations carried out with the Road Transport Department (RTD), the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) and the Department of Environment (DOE).

The main contributors of the statistics were Seremban and Nilai districts and this was understandable as both were big cities with bustling economic activities, coupled with high population density as well as number of vehicles, he said. — Bernama