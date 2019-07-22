Negri Sembilan SMEs participating in Malaysia Fest at Singapore

SEREMBAN: Four small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) from Negri Sembilan will be taking part in the Malaysia Fest 2019, to be held July 25-28 in Changi, Singapore, as part of the state’s efforts to promote agro–based products.

The companies are Natture Herbs Industries and Marketing Sdn Bhd, Rich Timur Enterprise, Hajjah Aminah Food Industries Sdn Bhd and Olley Food Industries.

Negeri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said the SMEs will be promoting products such as harra fruit-based tea and coffee, coated peanuts, biryani rice, roselle–based products and bird’s nest.

“We hope that more Negeri Sembilan entrepreneurs will be featured, thus creating an economic impact for the state government, while at the same time creating more new entrepreneurs in the food-based industry in the state,” he said.

Aminuddin was speaking to reporters after flagging-off the state’s delegation to the Malaysia Fest 2019 here today.

The Malaysia Fest is jointly organised by the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) and MegaXpress International Pte Ltd.

The event aims to strengthen and expand the market for Malaysian products in Singapore in order to boost export values for entrepreneurs under Fama’s guidance, as well as other participants which include state governments, ministries and other agencies.

It is also a platform for Malaysian entrepreneurs to promote and market their products directly to Singapore consumers, while at the same time providing an avenue to conduct market research on consumer habits in Singapore, as well as the marketability and competitiveness of the products by Malaysian entrepreneurs. — Bernama