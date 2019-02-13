Negri Sembilan water tariffs to stay for two years: MB

SEREMBAN: Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun gave the assurance today that water tariffs in the state would not be raised for at least two years.

He said the decision was made at a meeting of the committee set up to study a proposal by the federal government and the National Water Service Commission (SPAN) last month to raise water tariffs.

“Considering the people’s interests, there will be no rise in water tariffs for now, including the industrial water tariffs.

“SPAN can propose a raise but it depends on the consideration of the state government,“ he told reporters after chairing the weekly meeting of the State Executive Council.

Last month, Water, Land and Natural Resources Minister Dr A. Xavier Jayakumar said the water tariffs might be raised in stages this year in line with the government efforts to restructure the water supply services industry in the country.

Meanwhile, he also said that he would meet with the settlers of Ladang Gatco to solve their land issue.

Sixty settlers held a peaceful gathering in front of Wisma Negri here yesterday to hand over a memorandum to Aminuddin seeking a resolution to their problem. — Bernama