Negri Sembilan will only implement CMCO in approved sectors

PETALING JAYA: Negri Sembilan will not fully implement the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) tomorrow.

State secretary, Datuk Dr Razali Malik was reported as saying to Malaysiakini that the state will only be allowing “approved” economic sectors to resume operations.

He said that restaurants are still barred from providing dine-in services, and sporting activities are also banned.

“These measures are taken by the state government because we believe we haven’t eradicated Covid-19, based on the number of active cases.

“Companies or business premises that are permitted to operate must comply with the terms of the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). In the event of violation of the designated SOP, such premises shall not be permitted to operate by the authority.”

“The state government will review the rules from time to time based on the latest developments with Covid-19,“ Razali was reported as saying.

According to the Health Ministry, as of May 2, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Negri Sembilan was 116.