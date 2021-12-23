Neighbour helps save 8-month-old baby during Temerloh floods

KUANTAN: Stranded in floodwaters for seven hours with her neighbour’s eight-month-old baby girl after her house in Kampung Tanjung Kerayong in Mentakab, Temerloh was inundated last Tuesday is an unforgettable harrowing experience for Sri Hartati Mohd Rasul.

The 23-year-old said that initially, they thought the floods were not that serious and would recede soon, resulting in her, her mother and a younger sister taking shelter on the top floor of the two-storey house after water entered the house early Tuesday morning.

Around 4 am, Sri Hartati heard her neighbour known as Fitriyah, 44, calling for her in front of the house with her baby, Saffiyah and wanting to take shelter together.

“By that time, the water had already reached waist level and Fitriyah told me that she was scared as she was alone with her baby at home and her mobile phone was damaged. I immediately invited her to come upstairs and we took turns to monitor the water levels.

“The water rose sharply around 5 am and upon looking at the ground floor, it had already reached shoulder level. So, I quickly asked for help on Twitter as I was worried about the baby if the water continued to rise,” she said when contacted here today.

Sri Hartati was relieved that her neighbour had managed to grab her child’s needs such as milk before they were rescued by firefighters at 11 am on Tuesday.

After being rescued, Sri Hartati, who works as a clerk, deleted her post on Twitter as she did not want anyone to worry about her situation.

“I am grateful to the rescuers and members of the community who contacted me to ask about us. Many felt relief when informed that we were all safe,“ she said, adding that this was her first experience as a flood victim.

Sri Hartati said they were currently housed at a flood relief centre in Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Mentakab and although more flood evacuees were being placed there, they were still able to eat and sleep well.

“The management at the relief centre also provides milk and disposal diapers for my neighbour’s baby,” she added. — Bernama