Neither relief nor hope

PETALING JAYA: Everyone is looking forward to seeing the last of an awful year, but for most, the new year looks equally gloomy.

Apart from the fear of getting infected and being literally holed up with little to do, some have seen bonds broken, friends lost and hopes dashed.

For Management and Science University student NurFatin Hazimah Muhammad Imran, 2020 has been a roller-coaster of emotions.

“I have had to experience broken bonds and feuds while surviving a pandemic that has rendered me mentally and emotionally tired,” she told theSun.

NurFatin added she was both excited and somehow worried of the possibility that 2021 may turn out just as this year did.

“The pandemic has wreaked havoc and instability in everyone’s lives but I believe to move on from this, I would need to look forward to what 2021 may offer me. In addition, news that we will be getting a vaccine adds to my excitement,” she said.

To mark the end of the year in line with standard operating procedures, she has chosen to have a small gathering among close friends and family, unlike in previous years.

“I think what I would like is to end this year with those close to me. If there is one thing this year has taught me, it is that all you need is a small group of people who understand you,” she said.

Content writer Elaine Lim said this year has not felt like an actual year to her.

“We kicked off this year assuming that it was going to be a year filled with visions, hope and plans but unfortunately we ended up being cooped up in our homes because of a virus,” she lamented.

As a travel enthusiast who goes abroad every year, it felt odd to her to be home-bound the whole year. “At a certain point, we were not even allowed to cross state boundaries and that added to my mental strain,” she said.

Similar to NurFatin, Lim said she would like to end her year on a quiet note instead of the norm.

“I am not excited for next year after seeing how this year has turned out. The best I can do for myself is hope that things return to normal after the vaccines are administered to the public,” she said.

Sassvini Gurunathan, who works as a content writer, said she has mixed feelings when it comes to the year 2020.

“There were some good times and there were bad times but I guess that is how life is. We have our ups and downs and we live through them,” she said.

Sassvini said she plans to end the year at home reflecting on how 2020 has panned out.

“I hope the number of cases would drop soon so that we can start living life a little easier. I miss doing the things I used to do. Hopefully, the vaccine will help us revert to pre-Covid days,” she said.