Nepalese man killed after falling into flour-cooling machine

IPOH: A Nepalese man was killed after falling into a flour-cooling machine at a factory in the Tasek Industrial Area here, last night.

Ipoh Fire and Rescue Operations chief Mohd Mahir Mat Saad said a distress call was received at 8.47pm and firemen took about 10 minutes to remove the 37-year-old victim’s body from the machine.

“11 firemen from the Ipoh Fire and Rescue Station including the Emergency Medical Response Service (EMRS) unit were rushed to the scene upon receiving the call,“ he said when contacted by Bernama.

He added that the victim’s body had been handed over to the police for further action. - Bernama