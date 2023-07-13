Nepalese man nabbed for murder of fellow countryman

MALACCA: A Nepalese man was arrested last night to help in the investigation into the murder of his fellow countryman who was found dead in a shop in Taman Merdeka, Batu Berendam here yesterday.

Malacca Tengah district police chief ACP Christopher Patit said the 20-year-old suspect was arrested in a bus at the Pedas-Linggi rest and service area at 11.30 last night.

“Police received a call from the public at 6.42 pm yesterday about the discovery of a man’s body covered in blood in Taman Merdeka yesterday.

“The body of the 32-year-old victim was found in the toilet of his residence, shirtless, apart from a stick and a telephone cable near the body,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the suspect was remanded for seven days from today to assist in the investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

He also urged the public not to make any speculations or spread fake news to avoid causing uneasiness in the community. -Bernama