Nepalese worker dies after falling from warehouse roof

JOHOR BAHRU: A Nepalese worker was killed after he fell from the roof of a warehouse at a manufacturing factory in Jalan Johor near Pontian, four days ago.

Johor Occupational Safety and Health Department (DOSH) director Husdin Che Amat said in the 10.15 am incident, the 41-year-old victim suffered severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

He said initial investigations found that prior to the incident, the victim and his colleague had been assigned to take product samples at the warehouse.

“The victim then informed his colleague that he wanted to pluck some rambutans from a tree that is located near the warehouse building,” he said in a statement today.

Husdin said the victim was believed to have climbed up the roof using an aluminium ladder when he slipped and fell.

He said the department had instructed the victim’s employer to conduct an internal investigation and appoint a safety and health officer besides submitting a show cause letter for failing to report the incident within 24 hours.

The warehouse has also been ordered to shut down temporarily until the investigation is completed Husdin said adding that legal action would be taken if there was a breach of regulations under the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994.

-Bernama