JOHOR BARU: A Nepalese worker was killed after being run over by a prime mover truck that was making a U-turn at Jalan Utama Dermaga in Tanjung Pelepas Port (PTP) here earlier today.

Iskandar Puteri district police chief ACP Dzulkhairi Mukhtar said in the 5.22am incident, the victim who was also a port worker, was believed to be crossing the main PTP route at the peak hour of container loading works.

He said the investigation found that Gautham Jhamka Prasad, 38, was not using the appropriate route before being hit by the lorry that was making a U-turn.

“The victim was hit by the truck from the right side and suffered severe injuries in the head and body and was confirmed dead on the scene by the medical officer.

“The body was then taken to the Kulai Hospital for a post-mortem,” he said in a statement here.

Dzulkhairi said the lorry would be sent to Puspakom for further action and the case was being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Meanwhile, Johor Occupational Safety and Health Department (DOSH) director Ir Dasuki Mohd Heak said the department was investigating the cause of the accident.

In his statement, Dasuki said a stop-work order had been issued to the truck driver and the vehicle to facilitate the investigations.

Dasuki said DOSH viewed the accident seriously as such incident could be avoided if the employer implemented a comprehensive risk assessment and control. — Bernama