Nepalese worker drowns after falling into lake while collecting golf balls

JOHOR BAHRU: A Nepali man was found drowned after he fell into a lake while collecting golf balls at a golf course here yesterday afternoon.

Tebrau Fire and Rescue Station operations commander, Sr Fire Officer II Noor Azhan Ahmad said they received a distress call about the incident at 4.38 pm.

“The victim, 27, was believed to have fallen into the lake at around 3.50 pm while collecting golf balls in the lake area,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Rescuers used the surface searching technique in a 10 feet radius before locating the victim at around 5.39 pm around 10 feet from his last known location.

“The victim was confirmed dead at the scene and was handed over to the police for further action,” he said. -Bernama