Nephew and former aide of MP charged with corruption

KUALA LUMPUR: A nephew of Sungai Buloh Member of Parliament R. Sivarasa (pix) and his former worker were today charged in the Sessions Court here with three counts of corruption each in relation to the recruitment of foreign workers about five years ago.

R. Naveen Kularasa, 50, who is also Sivarasa’s personal assistant, and his former worker Nico Kam Joo Hoe, 24, both pleaded not guilty to the charges which were read out before Judge Azura Alwi.

On the first charge, they are accused of jointly asking for a RM55,000 bribe from Bangladeshi Mono Miah Siddikur Rahman as an inducement for not reporting him to the Immigration Department regarding his company Syarikat Dyna Maintainance Services Sdn Bhd’s alleged offence of bringing in foreign workers on professional qualifications for labour work.

For the second and third charges, the two are alleged to have agreed to corruptly receive for themselves cash of RM45,000 and RM20,000 from Mono Miah through Kam in relation to the same matter.

The offences were allegedly committed at two restaurants in Cheras and somewhere in Kuala Lumpur between 1 pm and 10 pm between Sept 17 and 21, 2017.

The charges were framed under Section 16 (a) (A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, read together with Section 34 of the same Act, which provides for a maximum jail term of 20 years and fine of not less than five times the amount of bribe or RM10,000 fine or whichever is higher, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Noralis Mat Rasyidah Azmi Kalai suggested bail of RM10,000 in one surety each but Kam, who was unrepresented, appealed for a lower bail on the ground that he has just found a job as a van driver with a monthly salary of RM2,200.

“I came to court today after raising RM1,500 by pawning jewellery belonging to my mother. My mother is present in court today as a bailor,“ said Kam, adding that he had cooperated well with the authorities during the investigation.

Naveen’s lawyer M. Puravalen did not make any appeal on the bail.

The court allowed each accused bail of RM10,000 in one surety and set Feb 24 this year for mention of the case, as well as submission of documents and appointment of a lawyer for Kam. — Bernama