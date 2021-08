SIBU: One of the four Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) personnel who was killed in the shooting at RMAF Camp in Kota Samarahan yesterday morning, Aircraftman Luk Nesly Anak Nabau cried as he was longing to see his mother three days ago.

According to the victim’s elder sister, Qalesyha Abdullah @Zuliza Nabau, 27-year-old Nesly, who was married for two years and the youngest of four siblings, would almost contact their mother daily in Sibu.

“He had been calling my mother every day and told her he missed her and wanted to go back to see her. But Nesly had to postpone the calling to return home due to work.

“One day, he cried and asked our mother to go to Kuching (to meet him). The last time Nesly met our mother was in October last year,” said the 34-year-old nurse when contacted by Bernama today.

Besides, Nesly, the other personnel who were killed at the shooting incident at 7.15am on Aug 13 were Cpl Mohamad Ehsan Sehamat from Asajaya Laut, Samarahan; Cpl Ho Swee Boon from Lundu and Cpl Sharif Mohd Siddiq Al-Attas Wan Sabli from Seniawan, Bau.

Qalesyha said she received the tragic news from an immediate family member at around 10am yesterday, and she immediately contacted the victim’s wife, who was on duty as a nurse in Tawau, Sabah for confirmation.

“Upon hearing about the incident involving Nesly, my mother broke down. I was heartbroken to see my mother so devastated,” she said.

Meanwhile, she said the family is still waiting for arrangements to bring back the remains of her brother to Sibu to be buried at the Nirvana Memorial Park cemetery. — Bernama