PETALING JAYA: Nestle Ice Cream today unveiled its first solar-powered ice cream kiosks in the world here in Malaysia, in line with the group’s efforts to address climate change.

The revolutionary kiosks draw solar energy through the photovoltaic panels located on the roof to keep the ice cream in the freezer cold, from the outdoor temperature of 35°C to a maximum of -25°C at zero-energy cost.

Nestle (M) Bhd business executive officer (Nestle Ice Cream) Teo Heng Keat said the introduction of the solar-powered kiosks was to further the group’s sustainability commitment to the environment.

“Prior to the solar-powered kiosks, we introduced over 13,000 eco freezers across Malaysia in 2015. These freezers require half as much energy as the previous model and use natural refrigerants to keep our ice creams at the right temperature,“ he told reporters after the launch of Nestle ice cream solar-powered kiosks here today.

Each newly-launched kiosk, which works 100% independent of electricity, would reduce 263kg of carbon dioxide emissions into the atmosphere per year.

“Malaysia is a perfect country to have our solar-powered ice cream kiosks and we hope that with these kiosks, we are able to inspire other companies to take action and look for new ways to reduce the carbon emissions and go green,“ Teo said.

Moving forward, Nestle intends to roll out more such solar-powered kiosks across the country in the near future. — Bernama