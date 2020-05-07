Netizens abuzz over dolphins spotted in Port Dickson

PORT DICKSON: Netizens were abuzz yesterday when a video clip of dolphins showing up in open waters here went viral on Facebook.

The 43-second recording showed four dolphins swimming along the water surface at Tanjung Tuan, which was shared via the ‘N9 INFO TRAFFIC’ Facebook account, garnering thousands of likes and shared hundreds of times.

However, the phenomenon is nothing new to fishermen or the Negeri Sembilan Fisheries Department (NSFD).

NSFD director Halimi Abu Hanip, when contacted by Bernama, said the dolphins which were usually found around Port Dickson waters, were a protected species under the Fisheries Act 1985.

“Local fishermen are aware of this and are not allowed to catch the fish. We hope members of the public do not disturb the animals,” he added.

Halimi said there was no doubt that the Movement Control Order would have had a good impact on the environment and marine life in the area.

“It shows that in the absence of recreational or indiscriminate fishing activities and water recreation activities in Port Dickson as well as with fewer people around, these dolphins which often swim far away, will be bolder in approaching the coast,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Negri Sembilan Fishermen’s Association chairman Abu Bakar Dawam said dolphins were a common sight among anglers while at sea.

“For fishermen, dolphins are a common sight. Of course, when members of the public see them for the first time, they may be surprised.

“The last time I saw dolphins was along a cargo ship route in Tanjung Tuan waters in December,” he said, adding that the mammals loved to be near large ships in the area as the wakes from the vessels allowed them to swim faster. - Bernama