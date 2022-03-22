Netizens’ harsh words on Perempuan Itu teaser unwarranted, says film PDs

PETALING JAYA: Filmmakers have said that netizens should leave the art of film making to the professionals.

Film producer Panchacharam Nalliah, also known as Pansha, told theSun that the harsh criticisms that had been directed at the producer and director for a teaser of the drama Perempuan Itu “was not merited”.

“The pointed comments being directed at the producer, director, actor and actress are unwarranted. They (the netizens and public) should reserve their comments until the series is completed. Leave it to the professionals (to complete their work).

“The teaser is not even an official release, therefore, it is unfair to pass judgement or debate the matter.

“(From the clip), there is no nudity and no vulgarity,” said Pansha, who is also the Malaysian Film Producers Association president.

Meanwhile, Global Creative and Media Agency Portal CEO Adam Ham said although the making of the film follows the director’s creativity, they must be mindful “and know who the target audience is”.

“This film is meant for the local market and it is important to respect the cultural aspects and the sensitivities of the people. Sometimes, there is a grey area (in film making), so directors are unsure (of what to do).

“In cases like this, they can check with the Film Censorship Board that is under the Home Ministry’s purview. They can also check with the National Film Development Corporation (Finas) should they need advice.”

As to the remarks made on the trailer, he said, “Everyone has their opinion, but personally, if I were the producer, I would change it in an alternative way with the same conclusion.”

The teaser, which had reportedly been hotly debated, had even drawn remarks from Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Ahmad Marzuk Shaary.

He said entertainment industry players should abide by the rules set by the Communications and Multimedia Ministry (K-KOMM).

“We leave it to K-KOMM to take any action. From the religious point of view, such culture should not be practised in our country,” he said.