PETALING JAYA: The social media turned toxic for Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian today over his alleged comment that it would be safe to stay indoors after hundreds of people were taken ill after inhaling fumes from toxic waste dumped into Sungai Kim Kim in Pasir Gudang.

The mentri besar’s office today issued a statement on Facebook that said it was libellous to attribute that quote to Osman.

“The statement is inaccurate and it does not portray the actual situation nor the need to evacuate the people,“ the statement said.

“There is an intentional effort by certain quarters to belittle the good name of the mentri besar.”

Meanwhile, MCA secretary-general Datin Paduka Chew Mei Fun called for his resignation.

“The Johor government appears witless in coming up with a solution,” she said in a statement.