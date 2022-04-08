Network operators still in talks with MCMC over 5G contractual terms

KUALA LUMPUR: Mobile network operators (MNOs) are still at the discussion stage with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) regarding the 5G reference access offer (RAO), which dictates the contractual terms for 5G technology.

In a joint statement today, Celcom Axiata Bhd, Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd, Maxis Bhd and U Mobile Sdn Bhd said they have yet to agree to key terms in the RAO recently published by Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB).

The MNOs added that reaching an agreement with DNB and MCMC on the matter is key before discussions on commercial access agreements can begin.

“To that end, the MNOs remain in discussion with MCMC to seek more clarity on some of the details in the published RAO.

“The MNOs are of the view that a majority of concerns and issues previously raised and discussed with MCMC and DNB have not yet been adequately addressed in the current document, including key principles proposed for the RAO to be consistent with industry best practices,” the statement said.

It also said the RAO, in its current published form, will not enable businesses and users in Malaysia to access affordable and quality 5G services, and will also impede the acceleration of 5G services and penetration in the country.

“The MNOs remain committed to continue discussions with MCMC and the industry on the RAO, and look forward to playing an active role in 5G implementation in line with the nation’s digital ambitions,” it added. — Bernama